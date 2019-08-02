11037 Longleaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning home in the highly desirable Canyon Falls neighborhood! Enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, open floor plan with plenty of class! Features include hardwood floors, granite countertops, gas cooktop, spacious kitchen, SS appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer, gas log fireplace, large sitting room in master bedroom - the list goes on! Inviting, covered back patio with outdoor fireplace will be great for entertaining and relaxation! Yard maintenance included in rental amount. Nearby to shopping and dining - close to US 377. This is not one to miss!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2650, Available Now



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed

