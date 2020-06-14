Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Balcones Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Dellview
4 Units Available
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
109 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dellview
1 Unit Available
410 TRUDELL DR
410 Trudell Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1173 sqft
This True Dellview home offers Central Air/Heat, Huge Covered Patio & Backyard Privacy Fence. Also included: Beautiful Wood Floors, double ovens, dishwasher, Xtra Storage Closet in the Updated Utility Room.
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
17 Units Available
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1066 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms.Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guidedtours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours viavideo chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Vance Jackson
28 Units Available
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1265 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1113 sqft
Luxury living minutes from golfing, dining, and shopping. Modern garden-style apartments feature gourmet kitchens, large closets, and en-suite master bathrooms. On-site athletic center, pool, courtyard, and social lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Tobin Hill
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1138 sqft
Modern apartments located conveniently close to USAA and the Oak Hills Country club. Units have fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet space. The onsite courtyard has several grilling stations and picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
32 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Monte Vista
9 Units Available
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
15 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Castle Hills
24 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Oakland Estates
39 Units Available
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1059 sqft
Situated right off of I-10 near the University of Texas at San Antonio and the airport. Luxury, recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pool, coffee bar, gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
16 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
17 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
11 Units Available
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$705
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community that welcomes pets. Beautiful landscaping throughout. On-site pool, hammock lounge, and walking paths. Apartments feature updated appliances, plush carpeting, and a breakfast nook. Controlled access provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Balcones Heights, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Balcones Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

