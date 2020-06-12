/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
132 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Balcones Heights
2 Units Available
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
880 sqft
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
13 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
14 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
$
111 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$968
1096 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7500 Callaghan Rd
7500 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of the city. Conveniently located close to the Medical Center, La Cantera, Downtown the Pearl Brewery. Close to all major Universities in San Antonio.
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:49am
14 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
18 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Vance Jackson
10 Units Available
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$867
1013 sqft
Green community surrounded by schools, restaurants and parks. Amble down nature trails or relax on the redwood deck. Located on VIA bus line with easy access to all major highways.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$892
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1035 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
943 sqft
Minutes from the I-10 and I-410 interchange and convenient to downtown San Antonio. Units with walk-in closets, washers and dryers, fireplaces and bonus storage space.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
27 Units Available
The Mila
11726 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
975 sqft
Welcome to The Míla, a residential community featuring Studios, 1 bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
55 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
Alamo Farmsteads
39 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vance Jackson
11 Units Available
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$958
910 sqft
Traditional homes in a leafy community with breathtaking views, close to Interstate 10 and Hobby Middle School. Central air conditioning in rooms. Planned resident activities and premier relocation program. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Vance Jackson
13 Units Available
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$948
1143 sqft
Premier amenities include two relaxing pools with poolside WiFi, clothing care centers, resident activities, and more. Cable- and Internet-ready apartments come with fully furnished kitchens, hardwood molding, and other designer features.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Eckhert Crossing
15 Units Available
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Vance Jackson
22 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1081 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
19 Units Available
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
802 sqft
San Antonio Station is located blocks away from the Medical District and is backed by Oak Hill Country Club, providing wonderful views and serene wildlife sightings.
Similar Pages
Balcones Heights 1 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBalcones Heights Apartments with Balcony
Balcones Heights Apartments with GymBalcones Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBalcones Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX