2 bed 2 bath apartments
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX
25 Units Available
Enclave on Pioneer
4614 Pioneer Rd, Balch Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1045 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and studio apartments, this complex is located on Pioneer Rd. and offers a variety of amenities. Perks include wood floors, natural light, large closets, new kitchens, and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Balch Springs
Towne Crossing
12 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
7 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
50 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
10 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
869 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Towne Crossing
34 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
10 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
11 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
4 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
19 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Results within 10 miles of Balch Springs
125 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
32 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
34 Units Available
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
821 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
11 Units Available
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
837 sqft
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway.
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old East Dallas
9 Units Available
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
Live here if: You never want to come home from a trendy boutique hotel. Surrounded by stunning year-round greenery, it has been described as much as a living art installation as a high-end residence. That’s what makes Greenhouse a total knock out.
13 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
999 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
