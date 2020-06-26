Showings start week of Feb 10th *Newer Brick home in Established Center Area of Aubrey Close to all schools, shopping & historic Downtown area! Large Living w split floor plan creates a great home for growing family*Large Fenced backyard*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Karen Street have any available units?
1005 Karen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 1005 Karen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Karen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.