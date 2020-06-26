All apartments in Aubrey
1005 Karen Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM

1005 Karen Street

1005 Karen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Karen Street, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings start week of Feb 10th *Newer Brick home in Established Center Area of Aubrey Close to all schools, shopping & historic Downtown area!
Large Living w split floor plan creates a great home for growing family*Large Fenced backyard*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Karen Street have any available units?
1005 Karen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 1005 Karen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Karen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Karen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Karen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 1005 Karen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Karen Street offers parking.
Does 1005 Karen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Karen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Karen Street have a pool?
No, 1005 Karen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Karen Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 Karen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Karen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Karen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Karen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Karen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

