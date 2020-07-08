All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated April 7 2020

7335 Oak Walk Drive

7335 Oak Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7335 Oak Walk Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Welcome home this cute and cozy 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms home is right in the mix of Atascocita. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. It has extremely spacious bedrooms with a great sized master bathroom and is all-around a great house. The location is ideal if time is of the essence with shopping, grocery stores, and major roads in your back yard. It has all new major appliances including washer and dryer, and the owners are willing to negotiate the alarm and yardman into the lease if needed. Don't wait too long this one won't last very long. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Oak Walk Drive have any available units?
7335 Oak Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 7335 Oak Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Oak Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Oak Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7335 Oak Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7335 Oak Walk Drive offer parking?
No, 7335 Oak Walk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7335 Oak Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7335 Oak Walk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Oak Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 7335 Oak Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Oak Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 7335 Oak Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Oak Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 Oak Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7335 Oak Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7335 Oak Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

