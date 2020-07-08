7031 Timber Post Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Home is available March 1st. Very cute home located on cul-de-sac street on corner lot. Great floor-plan. Frieze carpet in bedrooms, wood laminate floors in entry, formal living/dining rooms,halls and family room. Tile floors in kitchen/breakfast rooms and both bathrooms. Updated light fixtures & mirrors. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 2'wood blinds. Huge family room w/fireplace. Kitchen offers granite, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Large master bedroom with high ceilings. Master bath offers large tub, stand up shower, double sinks and large walk in closet. Large 2.5 detached car garage. Brick all around. Beautiful landscaping. Home comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.