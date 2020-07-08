All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 7031 Timber Post Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
7031 Timber Post Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:44 PM

7031 Timber Post Lane

7031 Timber Post Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7031 Timber Post Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Home is available March 1st. Very cute home located on cul-de-sac street on corner lot. Great floor-plan. Frieze carpet in bedrooms, wood laminate floors in entry, formal living/dining rooms,halls and family room. Tile floors in kitchen/breakfast rooms and both bathrooms. Updated light fixtures & mirrors. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 2'wood blinds. Huge family room w/fireplace. Kitchen offers granite, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Large master bedroom with high ceilings. Master bath offers large tub, stand up shower, double sinks and large walk in closet. Large 2.5 detached car garage. Brick all around. Beautiful landscaping. Home comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Timber Post Lane have any available units?
7031 Timber Post Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7031 Timber Post Lane have?
Some of 7031 Timber Post Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 Timber Post Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Timber Post Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Timber Post Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Timber Post Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7031 Timber Post Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7031 Timber Post Lane offers parking.
Does 7031 Timber Post Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7031 Timber Post Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Timber Post Lane have a pool?
No, 7031 Timber Post Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Timber Post Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7031 Timber Post Lane has accessible units.
Does 7031 Timber Post Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7031 Timber Post Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7031 Timber Post Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7031 Timber Post Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch