6138 Baileys Town Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and functional 2 story newer home nestled in the much desired North Atascocita area. Energy efficient with 3 Beds, 3 Baths. Great open floor plan. Study w/French Doors could also be a 4th bedroom. Upgrades include stone accent exterior, 42'' kitchen cabinets. Matching maple kitchen & bath cabinets, stainless steel under-mount sink, granite kitchen counter tops, diagonal tile back-splash, tile tub & shower surround in all baths, dualvanity sinks in master bath, tile flooring in bathrooms & kitchen. Master bedroom up, a great feature for young families. No back neighbors. Easy access to 1960 and 59, shopping, jogging trails and much more. Rental living at its best. Schedule your showing today!