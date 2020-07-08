All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 6138 Baileys Town Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
6138 Baileys Town Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6138 Baileys Town Court

6138 Bailey's Town Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6138 Bailey's Town Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and functional 2 story newer home nestled in the much desired North Atascocita area. Energy efficient with 3 Beds, 3 Baths. Great open floor plan. Study w/French Doors could also be a 4th bedroom. Upgrades include stone accent exterior, 42'' kitchen cabinets. Matching maple kitchen & bath cabinets, stainless steel under-mount sink, granite kitchen counter tops, diagonal tile back-splash, tile tub & shower surround in all baths, dualvanity sinks in master bath, tile flooring in bathrooms & kitchen. Master bedroom up, a great feature for young families. No back neighbors. Easy access to 1960 and 59, shopping, jogging trails and much more. Rental living at its best. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 Baileys Town Court have any available units?
6138 Baileys Town Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 6138 Baileys Town Court have?
Some of 6138 Baileys Town Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 Baileys Town Court currently offering any rent specials?
6138 Baileys Town Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 Baileys Town Court pet-friendly?
No, 6138 Baileys Town Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 6138 Baileys Town Court offer parking?
Yes, 6138 Baileys Town Court offers parking.
Does 6138 Baileys Town Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 Baileys Town Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 Baileys Town Court have a pool?
No, 6138 Baileys Town Court does not have a pool.
Does 6138 Baileys Town Court have accessible units?
No, 6138 Baileys Town Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 Baileys Town Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6138 Baileys Town Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 Baileys Town Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6138 Baileys Town Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch