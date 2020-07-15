5427 Quail Tree Lane

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1265
Security Deposit: $1065
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1313
Bedroom: 3
Baths:2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
Extras: Look no further! Check out this traditional 3 bedroom 2 baths home in the well established Atascocita North subdivision. There's tile throughout your home except in the carpeted bedrooms. This gem features a broad living room with a brick fireplace. Open and spacious U-shape kitchen with more than enough storage room between cabinets and countertops. The baster bathroom comes with a garden tub. Great size bedrooms with plenty of storage room. Backyard with lots of space to entertain. Won't last long...Apply today!
