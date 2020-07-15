All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

5427 Quail Tree Lane

5427 Quail Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5427 Quail Tree Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

concierge
fireplace
online portal
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1929794?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1265
Security Deposit: $1065
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1313
Bedroom: 3
Baths:2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

Extras: Look no further! Check out this traditional 3 bedroom 2 baths home in the well established Atascocita North subdivision. There's tile throughout your home except in the carpeted bedrooms. This gem features a broad living room with a brick fireplace. Open and spacious U-shape kitchen with more than enough storage room between cabinets and countertops. The baster bathroom comes with a garden tub. Great size bedrooms with plenty of storage room. Backyard with lots of space to entertain. Won't last long...Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Quail Tree Lane have any available units?
5427 Quail Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5427 Quail Tree Lane have?
Some of 5427 Quail Tree Lane's amenities include concierge, fireplace, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Quail Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Quail Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Quail Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Quail Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 5427 Quail Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 5427 Quail Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5427 Quail Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Quail Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Quail Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 5427 Quail Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Quail Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 5427 Quail Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Quail Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Quail Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5427 Quail Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5427 Quail Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
