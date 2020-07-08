All apartments in Atascocita
4106 Duneberry Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4106 Duneberry Trail

4106 Duneberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Duneberry Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,774 sf home is located in Humble, TX. Features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with all black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage . Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Duneberry Trail have any available units?
4106 Duneberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 4106 Duneberry Trail have?
Some of 4106 Duneberry Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Duneberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Duneberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Duneberry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 Duneberry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4106 Duneberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Duneberry Trail offers parking.
Does 4106 Duneberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Duneberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Duneberry Trail have a pool?
No, 4106 Duneberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Duneberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 4106 Duneberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Duneberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Duneberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Duneberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 Duneberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

