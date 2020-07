Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautiful brick two-story, located right next to the greenbelt in the desired community of Kings River Village. There are two family gathering areas downstairs that provide multiple options to be used as a downstairs game room, living areas or office space. The upstairs landing features a computer nook for office/homework. Close to lake access, shopping, dining, and fabulous Humble ISD schools.