Atascocita, TX
20343 Arbolada Green Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20343 Arbolada Green Ct

20343 Arbolada Green Ct · No Longer Available
Location

20343 Arbolada Green Ct, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 Quiet townhome near airport - Property Id: 96812

Beautiful townhouse located in Kingwood suburb in quiet, safe neighborhood near schools. Property is minutes away from tons of stores and restaurants. Also, very close to Bush Intercontinental airport. Brand new water heater and dishwasher. Home also has a water softener and reverse osmosis system for healthy clean water. Huge backyard with wooden deck for entertainment. Extra room or loft for study.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96812
Property Id 96812

(RLNE4658244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct have any available units?
20343 Arbolada Green Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct have?
Some of 20343 Arbolada Green Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20343 Arbolada Green Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20343 Arbolada Green Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20343 Arbolada Green Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 20343 Arbolada Green Ct is pet friendly.
Does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct offer parking?
No, 20343 Arbolada Green Ct does not offer parking.
Does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20343 Arbolada Green Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct have a pool?
No, 20343 Arbolada Green Ct does not have a pool.
Does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct have accessible units?
No, 20343 Arbolada Green Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20343 Arbolada Green Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 20343 Arbolada Green Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 20343 Arbolada Green Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

