19514 Arbor Pines Lane

MOVE-IN Ready home located just minutes from Hwy 59, Beltway 8, and an easy commute to Downtown Houston and IAH Airport. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open floor plan -- recent interior paint, updated kitchen appliances/fixtures, 42" cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Family room w/ wood burning fireplace and tile flooring as well as 2" inch blinds throughout. Amazing master retreat with flex space attached that can be nursery or study and a remodeled bathroom featuring a huge walk-in shower and his & hers closets. Grand location zoned to great schools and just around the corner from Lake Houston!!!