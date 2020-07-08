All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated January 29 2020

19514 Arbor Pines Lane

19514 Arbor Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19514 Arbor Pines Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN Ready home located just minutes from Hwy 59, Beltway 8, and an easy commute to Downtown Houston and IAH Airport. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open floor plan -- recent interior paint, updated kitchen appliances/fixtures, 42" cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Family room w/ wood burning fireplace and tile flooring as well as 2" inch blinds throughout. Amazing master retreat with flex space attached that can be nursery or study and a remodeled bathroom featuring a huge walk-in shower and his & hers closets. Grand location zoned to great schools and just around the corner from Lake Houston!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane have any available units?
19514 Arbor Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane have?
Some of 19514 Arbor Pines Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19514 Arbor Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19514 Arbor Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19514 Arbor Pines Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19514 Arbor Pines Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19514 Arbor Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19514 Arbor Pines Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane have a pool?
No, 19514 Arbor Pines Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 19514 Arbor Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19514 Arbor Pines Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19514 Arbor Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19514 Arbor Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

