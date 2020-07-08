18227 Trinity Knoll Way

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in Atasca Woods. Den w/hi ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining/study up front. Tiled kitchen with huge breakfast bar. Tiled Breakfast area. Master down w/sep tub & shower. 2 sinks - walk in closet. Game Room up w/overlook into the den. 3 nice sized secondary bedrooms and a full bath up. Utility room w/storage. Neutral colors through out the house. washer/dryer included.