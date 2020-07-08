All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:02 PM

18227 Trinity Knoll Way

18227 Trinity Knoll Way · No Longer Available
Location

18227 Trinity Knoll Way, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATION FEES ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
Great opportunity to live in Atasca Woods. Den w/hi ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining/study up front. Tiled kitchen with huge breakfast bar. Tiled Breakfast area. Master down w/sep tub & shower. 2 sinks - walk in closet. Game Room up w/overlook into the den. 3 nice sized secondary bedrooms and a full bath up. Utility room w/storage. Neutral colors through out the house. washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way have any available units?
18227 Trinity Knoll Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way have?
Some of 18227 Trinity Knoll Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18227 Trinity Knoll Way currently offering any rent specials?
18227 Trinity Knoll Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18227 Trinity Knoll Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18227 Trinity Knoll Way is pet friendly.
Does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way offer parking?
No, 18227 Trinity Knoll Way does not offer parking.
Does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18227 Trinity Knoll Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way have a pool?
No, 18227 Trinity Knoll Way does not have a pool.
Does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way have accessible units?
No, 18227 Trinity Knoll Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18227 Trinity Knoll Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18227 Trinity Knoll Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18227 Trinity Knoll Way does not have units with air conditioning.

