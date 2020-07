Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Great Location in cul-de-sac and backing to Greenbelt. No backyard neighbors in this 3 bedroom home with Master Bedroom and en-suite bath on the first floor and Gameroom up! Great open floorplan with Kitchen & Breakfast area overlooking Den. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Front has covered porch & backyard has large patio. Close to schools, shopping and airport.