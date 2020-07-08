13111 Maywater Crest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous 2 story home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac street now available in the family friendly community of Eagle Springs! This home has 2 BEDROOMS down, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, beautiful cabinetry, engineered hardwood flooring, MEDIA room, fresh paint, recently installed carpet and so much more! Luxurious master suite features double sinks, a separate shower and tub and a large closet that is sure to please. GAME ROOM upstairs! COVERED back patio and plenty of yard space! Walking distance to school, neighborhood parks, pools, splash pad, and ball fields. Call to schedule your private showing today!!