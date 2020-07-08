All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 13111 Maywater Crest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
13111 Maywater Crest Court
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:00 PM

13111 Maywater Crest Court

13111 Maywater Crest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13111 Maywater Crest Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous 2 story home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac street now available in the family friendly community of Eagle Springs! This home has 2 BEDROOMS down, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, beautiful cabinetry, engineered hardwood flooring, MEDIA room, fresh paint, recently installed carpet and so much more! Luxurious master suite features double sinks, a separate shower and tub and a large closet that is sure to please. GAME ROOM upstairs! COVERED back patio and plenty of yard space! Walking distance to school, neighborhood parks, pools, splash pad, and ball fields. Call to schedule your private showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13111 Maywater Crest Court have any available units?
13111 Maywater Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 13111 Maywater Crest Court have?
Some of 13111 Maywater Crest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13111 Maywater Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
13111 Maywater Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 Maywater Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 13111 Maywater Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 13111 Maywater Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 13111 Maywater Crest Court offers parking.
Does 13111 Maywater Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 Maywater Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 Maywater Crest Court have a pool?
Yes, 13111 Maywater Crest Court has a pool.
Does 13111 Maywater Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 13111 Maywater Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 Maywater Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13111 Maywater Crest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13111 Maywater Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13111 Maywater Crest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch