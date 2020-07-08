All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 12918 Freemont Peak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
12918 Freemont Peak Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:58 AM

12918 Freemont Peak Lane

12918 Freemont Peak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12918 Freemont Peak Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spectacular six bedroom home in highly sought after Beringer Place section of Eagle Springs! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous Living Room with stone fireplace, Island Kitchen with exotic granite counters, upgraded cream cabinetry with chocolate inking, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Retreat features a sitting area with a stacked stone wall, dual vanities, separate whirlpool tub, shower, and two ample walk in closets! Upstairs you will find five Bedrooms, two Full Baths, and expansive Game Room, Media Room, and a balcony, overlooking the perfectly sized back yard! The outdoor area features a covered back patio with an Outdoor Kitchen! There is a large laundry room, and a four car garage with extensive shelving for an incredible amount of storage! Zoned to Atascocita Springs Elementary and the new West Lake Middle! Eagle Springs features a sports complex with pool, numerous sports fields, and gym, a resort style pool, and the Valley Springs Splash Pad!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane have any available units?
12918 Freemont Peak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane have?
Some of 12918 Freemont Peak Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12918 Freemont Peak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12918 Freemont Peak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 Freemont Peak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12918 Freemont Peak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12918 Freemont Peak Lane offers parking.
Does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 Freemont Peak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12918 Freemont Peak Lane has a pool.
Does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane have accessible units?
No, 12918 Freemont Peak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12918 Freemont Peak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12918 Freemont Peak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12918 Freemont Peak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch