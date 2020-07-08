All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 12522 Huntly Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
12522 Huntly Point Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:36 PM

12522 Huntly Point Drive

12522 Huntly Point Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12522 Huntly Point Dr, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Contactless showings are available at this time. *Ask about our no upfront security deposit for those who qualify.* Welcome Home... This lovely 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths is about 2134 sq ft of living space. It has a detached 2 car garage with a covered patio. It is equipped with all LED lights throughout the home. A hardwired Ring Doorbell and Kevo Deadbolt Lock will stay with the home for your use. It is also fully connected throughout with the use of Amazon Alexa. It is also a short walk away from 7500 sq ft clubhouse and two-acre Crystal Clear Lagoon with 3 white sand beaches, cabanas, and lounge areas, and the up and coming dog park. The clubhouse has an on-site fitness center, sand volleyball court, and children's splash pad and playground. Within walking distance through the neighborhood to West Lake Middle and Groves Elementary Don't miss out this home is one and a million built by Lennar. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No pet deposits required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12522 Huntly Point Drive have any available units?
12522 Huntly Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12522 Huntly Point Drive have?
Some of 12522 Huntly Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12522 Huntly Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12522 Huntly Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12522 Huntly Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12522 Huntly Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12522 Huntly Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12522 Huntly Point Drive offers parking.
Does 12522 Huntly Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12522 Huntly Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12522 Huntly Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12522 Huntly Point Drive has a pool.
Does 12522 Huntly Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 12522 Huntly Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12522 Huntly Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12522 Huntly Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12522 Huntly Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12522 Huntly Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch