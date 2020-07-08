12522 Huntly Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Contactless showings are available at this time. *Ask about our no upfront security deposit for those who qualify.* Welcome Home... This lovely 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths is about 2134 sq ft of living space. It has a detached 2 car garage with a covered patio. It is equipped with all LED lights throughout the home. A hardwired Ring Doorbell and Kevo Deadbolt Lock will stay with the home for your use. It is also fully connected throughout with the use of Amazon Alexa. It is also a short walk away from 7500 sq ft clubhouse and two-acre Crystal Clear Lagoon with 3 white sand beaches, cabanas, and lounge areas, and the up and coming dog park. The clubhouse has an on-site fitness center, sand volleyball court, and children's splash pad and playground. Within walking distance through the neighborhood to West Lake Middle and Groves Elementary Don't miss out this home is one and a million built by Lennar. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No pet deposits required.