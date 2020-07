Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home in a prime location. This great layout features 3 BR and 2 BA with recent carpet and laminate flooring. The master suite is gorgeous with dual vanities,seperate tub/shower and a walk in closet. Enjoy cooking on your gas stove in this bright and cozy kitchen. Fenced in backyard is perfect for families to enjoy!Available June 1. Must have good credit.No Pets.No Smokers