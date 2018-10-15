11130 Clear Fork Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This home is ready for your immediate move in. Spacious 4 bedroom home comes with fresh paint and new carpet thru-out with tile in wet areas. Large living room with high ceiling. Formal dining and breakfast nook. Enjoy barbecuing with friends and family on the patio in the fenced backyard. 2-Car garage and 10x12 workshop/storage shed. Conveniently located minutes away from Schools, Shopping, IAH Airport and Generation Park with easy access to Beltway 8 and Highway 59. You'll surely love living in this home. Call today!