11003 Maple Rock Drive

Amenities
Price: $1600
Security Deposit: $1400
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1673
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Centra electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful house. It has a large, naturally lighted living room, it also features lovely french doors that open to a covered patio and fenced backyard. Open kitchen with plenty of gorgeous cabinets, storage space AND a breakfast bar! Great sized bedrooms with carpet floors and roomy, stylish bathrooms. Priced to lease fast! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!
