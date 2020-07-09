All apartments in Atascocita
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
11003 Maple Rock Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:04 AM

11003 Maple Rock Drive

11003 Maple Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11003 Maple Rock Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030902?source=marketing

Price: $1600
Security Deposit: $1400
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1673
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Centra electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful house. It has a large, naturally lighted living room, it also features lovely french doors that open to a covered patio and fenced backyard. Open kitchen with plenty of gorgeous cabinets, storage space AND a breakfast bar! Great sized bedrooms with carpet floors and roomy, stylish bathrooms. Priced to lease fast! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11003 Maple Rock Drive have any available units?
11003 Maple Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 11003 Maple Rock Drive have?
Some of 11003 Maple Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 Maple Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11003 Maple Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 Maple Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11003 Maple Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11003 Maple Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 11003 Maple Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11003 Maple Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 Maple Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 Maple Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 11003 Maple Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11003 Maple Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 11003 Maple Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 Maple Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11003 Maple Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11003 Maple Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11003 Maple Rock Drive has units with air conditioning.

