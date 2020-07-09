11003 Maple Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price: $1600

Security Deposit: $1400

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1673

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Centra electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful house. It has a large, naturally lighted living room, it also features lovely french doors that open to a covered patio and fenced backyard. Open kitchen with plenty of gorgeous cabinets, storage space AND a breakfast bar! Great sized bedrooms with carpet floors and roomy, stylish bathrooms. Priced to lease fast! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!



