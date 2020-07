Amenities

Well Maintained home in Timberhills for Rent. Great open floor plan, FRESH paint, NEW carpet, Spacious two-bedrooms, washer/dryer connections, dishwasher, NEW central A/C and heat, ceiling fans, lots of windows in large living room, and easy access to Beltway 8!!!!! Don't wait, this home is PRICED TO LEASE FAST!!!! Hurry and Schedule a Self Showing/Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/785220?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (Property #785220).