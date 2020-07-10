/
apartments with washer dryer
21 Apartments for rent in Anna, TX with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
116 Meadow View Lane
116 Meadow View Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1402 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath home. Close to 75 and less than 15 minutes to McKinney. Cable ready. Security system. Sprinkler System. Nice Wooden Deck and a large backyard. 2 Car Garage with Garage Door Opener. Ceiling fans. Refrigerator Washer-Dryer.
1 Unit Available
2114 Cypress Way
2114 Cypress Way, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
Beautiful wood floors in the living room make this the perfect haven for relaxation. Kitchen hosts a large island and plenty of counter space. Kitchen is open to the living area and dining area. Recessed lighting in common areas.
Results within 5 miles of Anna
1 Unit Available
204 West Street
204 West Street, Weston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
994 sqft
Located in WESTON, TX. Spacious 5 Room Home on 1 acre. Choice of which room will be master bedroom. All rooms have plenty of space to accommodate large furniture. Enclosed porch is currently being used a xx large closet 6 x 30. Eat in Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
301 Southwest
301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off.
1 Unit Available
1417 Hanover Lane
1417 Hanover Lane, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1658 sqft
Almost new 3 bed 2 bath home with extra large living room is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances, extra tile and over sized garage area a few of the extra perks to go along with this gem. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with the home.
Results within 10 miles of Anna
252 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
17 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
7 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
ReNew McKinney is ideally located in the West end of McKinney, TX, in close proximity to a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
23 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
18 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
7 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
1 Unit Available
2928 Bold Ruler Road
2928 Bold Ruler Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2748 sqft
Move-in ready! Great Master planned community with brand-new Prosper elementary school opening soon with-in community! Access to fabulous community center with work out area and gym, 2 swimming pools and walking trails! Pets accepted on a case by
1 Unit Available
2923 Bold Ruler Road
2923 Bold Ruler Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2248 sqft
Gorgeous Drees One story, barely lived in, large secondary bedrooms, great room open to kitchen design, painted cabs, SS appliances granite counters clean line design, desk planning center and mud room, Green Rated const.
1 Unit Available
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
Beautiful corner lot 1 story home for lease across the street from the community pool. Great split bedroom floor plan with over sized Master Bedroom featuring sitting area and a large closet.
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. AUGUST 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.
1 Unit Available
509 E Willow Ln
509 East Willow Lane, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1184 sqft
A Spacious House for your Family Newly Remodeled Homed, with Fresh New Paint inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, Vinyl floors available in all 3 Bedrooms. Nice home sitting on nearly a quarter acre with large trees and no HOA.
1 Unit Available
702 Rustic Meadows Trail
702 Rustic Meadows Trl, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2143 sqft
Open concept includes large living space and kitchen upgraded with granite counter top and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Split floorplan with Master on main floor and Secondary bedrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
2136 Meadow Park Drive
2136 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1589 sqft
MUST SEE!!! Open Floor plan with Granite in Kitchen. large Master bedroom and master bath with dual sink, stand alone shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
2119 Shady Glen Trail
2119 Shady Glen Trail, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1705 sqft
Nice one story in quiet neighborhood The popular Abbey Crossing! Stone and brick elevation. Front entry with 2 car garage. open kitchen with granite counter tops with lots of cabinets and a pantry.
