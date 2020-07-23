/
anderson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:20 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Anderson County, TX
1 Unit Available
421 Spring St.
421 West Spring Street, Palestine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
3/2 Townhome - McGregor - Beautiful new Town home, Three Bedrooms, two baths, stained concrete, w/carpet upstairs, detailed crown molding, granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths, walk-in tiled shower for handicap accessibility.
1 Unit Available
423 Spring St.
423 West Spring Street, Palestine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
3/2 Townhome - McGregor - Beautiful new Town home, Three Bedrooms, two baths, stained concrete, w/carpet upstairs, detailed crown molding, granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths, walk-in tiled shower for handicap accessibility.
1 Unit Available
15987 Texas 155
15987 Texas Highway 155, Anderson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1900 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom house conveniently located in South Tyler near intersection of Hwy 155S and Loop 49 and in some of TISD's best schools! Many updates including new wood flooring and paint throughout.
Verified
6 Units Available
Grapeland Apartments
227 E Plum, Grapeland, TX
1 Bedroom
$505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Grapeland Apartments! We are a small apartment community in the heart of Grapeland, Texas. We have one and two bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartments are on the ground floor.
1 Unit Available
11804 Cup Drive
11804 Camp Road, Henderson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located off of cup drive. Updated kitchen and newly replaced floors.
1 Unit Available
3049 CR 4614
3049 County Road 4614, Henderson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1610 sqft
VERY CLEAN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM ATHENS PROVIDING PEACE AND QUIET. AN EXTRA BONUS IS THE 16' X 20' SHOP GIVING YOU PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE.
1 Unit Available
10833 CR 152W
10833 County Road 152 W, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,300
1330 sqft
New duplex built in 2018. Fresh, clean colors. Peaceful country setting. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile throughout, many other upgrades. Open floor plan with spacious living, kitchen and dining. Bullard ISD owner/agent
1 Unit Available
1026 Stagecoach Bend
1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2850 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area
1 Unit Available
6822 CR 1215
6822 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6822 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
805 West Main #301
805 W Main St, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
805 W. Main St. Unit #301 - Welcome to The Bend in Bullard, a gorgeous, gated community located conveniently in front of the intermediary school in Bullard, boasting a pedestrian access gate leading directly from the property to the school grounds.
1 Unit Available
1114 Nate Circle
1114 Nate Cir, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
1114 Nate Circle - Brand new home, currently under construction in the West Ridge subdivision in Bullard, Texas. New pictures will be added as soon as home is complete. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage, this home has it all.
