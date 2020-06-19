All apartments in Amarillo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A

820 South Alabama Street · (806) 331-6803
Location

820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX 79106
San Jacinto Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards. Refrigerator and stove/oven provided!

Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283

*Pet Policy
$100, non-refundable deposit, per pet
$20 per month, per pet
Non-aggressive breeds only

$30.00 application fee is required for everyone over 18 years old
Credit, rental and criminal history will be checked during the application process. Additional factors may determine application approval.

Apply today at https://www.aupropertymgmt.com/

$650 Monthly Rent
$450 Deposit
1055 sqft.

(RLNE5743198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A have any available units?
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A have?
Some of 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A offer parking?
No, 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A does not offer parking.
Does 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A have a pool?
No, 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
