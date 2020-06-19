820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards. Refrigerator and stove/oven provided!



Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283



*Pet Policy

$100, non-refundable deposit, per pet

$20 per month, per pet

Non-aggressive breeds only



$30.00 application fee is required for everyone over 18 years old

Credit, rental and criminal history will be checked during the application process. Additional factors may determine application approval.



Apply today at https://www.aupropertymgmt.com/



$650 Monthly Rent

$450 Deposit

1055 sqft.



