7404 Jacksonhole
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7404 Jacksonhole

7404 Jacksonhole Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Jacksonhole Dr, Amarillo, TX 79118

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7404 Jacksonhole - $2595 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT*

*Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800

Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2895

Sales Price: $359,900

This beautiful newer home has 3,001 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 3 car garage. Master bedroom is isolated with a large master bathroom and a walk in closet. This home has many special features such as a large kitchen with island, open family center with a fireplace, office, two patios, large windows which allow for lots of natural light, wood flooring in all main areas, GE stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures.

You don't want to miss out on this beautiful home!

School District: CISD

(RLNE2550447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Jacksonhole have any available units?
7404 Jacksonhole doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amarillo, TX.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 Jacksonhole have?
Some of 7404 Jacksonhole's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Jacksonhole currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Jacksonhole isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Jacksonhole pet-friendly?
No, 7404 Jacksonhole is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amarillo.
Does 7404 Jacksonhole offer parking?
Yes, 7404 Jacksonhole does offer parking.
Does 7404 Jacksonhole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Jacksonhole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Jacksonhole have a pool?
No, 7404 Jacksonhole does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Jacksonhole have accessible units?
No, 7404 Jacksonhole does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Jacksonhole have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 Jacksonhole does not have units with dishwashers.
