patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

7404 Jacksonhole - $2595 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT*



*Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800



Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2895



Sales Price: $359,900



This beautiful newer home has 3,001 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 3 car garage. Master bedroom is isolated with a large master bathroom and a walk in closet. This home has many special features such as a large kitchen with island, open family center with a fireplace, office, two patios, large windows which allow for lots of natural light, wood flooring in all main areas, GE stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures.



School District: CISD



