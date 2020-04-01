6703 Hurst St

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in SW Amarillo. Features include updated kitchen, bathrooms, and living room with a gorgeous fireplace. New vinyl flooring has just been installed in the living room and hallways as well as new carpet in all three of the bedrooms. There is a car port located in the back of the house over the driveway that can protect up to, two full size pickups. This house is equipped with a water softener to prevent build up on faucets as well as to provide cleaner dishes, clothes, and a great shower. There is a security system in place if renter chooses to subscribe. This house has a great front and back yard lawn w/ a sprinkler system. Back yard there is an 8' X 12' shed with a built in loft. Refrigerator and lawn mower included.