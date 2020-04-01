All apartments in Amarillo
6703 Hurst St

6703 Hurst Road · (806) 570-1869
Location

6703 Hurst Road, Amarillo, TX 79109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in SW Amarillo. Features include updated kitchen, bathrooms, and living room with a gorgeous fireplace. New vinyl flooring has just been installed in the living room and hallways as well as new carpet in all three of the bedrooms. There is a car port located in the back of the house over the driveway that can protect up to, two full size pickups. This house is equipped with a water softener to prevent build up on faucets as well as to provide cleaner dishes, clothes, and a great shower. There is a security system in place if renter chooses to subscribe. This house has a great front and back yard lawn w/ a sprinkler system. Back yard there is an 8' X 12' shed with a built in loft. Refrigerator and lawn mower included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 Hurst St have any available units?
6703 Hurst St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 6703 Hurst St have?
Some of 6703 Hurst St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 Hurst St currently offering any rent specials?
6703 Hurst St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 Hurst St pet-friendly?
No, 6703 Hurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amarillo.
Does 6703 Hurst St offer parking?
Yes, 6703 Hurst St does offer parking.
Does 6703 Hurst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6703 Hurst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 Hurst St have a pool?
No, 6703 Hurst St does not have a pool.
Does 6703 Hurst St have accessible units?
No, 6703 Hurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 Hurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6703 Hurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
