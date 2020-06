Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Great Townhome available in Hillside Estates



Great open floorplan with granite throughout and custom stained concrete tile floors. Top of the line appliances with ice maker/water dispenser. Spacious master has large attached bathroom and walk in closet. Private covered patio and rock yard. We provide maintenance and landscaping.

Convenient to I-40 and I-27, Canyon Independent School District.

