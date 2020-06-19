All apartments in Amarillo
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

6107 HANSON RD

6107 Hanson Road · (806) 331-6803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6107 Hanson Road, Amarillo, TX 79106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6107 HANSON RD · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in Belmar!!!Completely remodeled 3/2/2 - This completely remodeled home includes new roof, windows, interior and exterior paint, new tile in bathrooms, stainless steal appliances, includes fridge washer and dryer, laminate wood floors and refurnished floors in the bedrooms. Lots storage throughout & large utility room with great light fixtures to match the style of the home. Stone fireplace and the newly built back covered patio!!! No pets.. No smokers... Acceptable credit
$30.00 app fee per applicant Apply at aupropertymgmt.com
Call Joe, the leasing agent to view #806-282-5803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5731901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6107 HANSON RD have any available units?
6107 HANSON RD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 HANSON RD have?
Some of 6107 HANSON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 HANSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
6107 HANSON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 HANSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 6107 HANSON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amarillo.
Does 6107 HANSON RD offer parking?
No, 6107 HANSON RD does not offer parking.
Does 6107 HANSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6107 HANSON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 HANSON RD have a pool?
No, 6107 HANSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 6107 HANSON RD have accessible units?
No, 6107 HANSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 HANSON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 HANSON RD does not have units with dishwashers.

