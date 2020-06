Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 2/2/2 Townhome on Quiet Street! Wood look luxury vinyl tile flooring, peaked, tall ceiling in living room and woodturning fireplace in this modern style townhome! Gorgeous granite in kitchen, and stainless appliances, including frig and wa/dr! 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, and 1 bedroom and bath upstairs, and a small loft great for storage! Small courtyard in back with 1 car garage and 1 carport!