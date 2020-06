Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Updated Townhome in quiet neighborhood! Large Living Room with woodburning fireplace with gas starter, Gorgeous Kitchen complete with granite and newer stainless appliances including frig and washer and dryer! 1 Bed and 1 Bath downstairs and 1/1 Upstairs! Small loft for storage or kid fun play area! Low maintenance with small courtyard in SW Amarillo located near Amarillo Town Club off 45th. Walk across the street to Bonham!!! Sweet!