All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like 4636 Bonham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
4636 Bonham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4636 Bonham

4636 S Bonham St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4636 S Bonham St, Amarillo, TX 79110

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Southlawn Cutie - This cute little house has a big personality. Just 2 blocks from South Lawn Elementary and 1 block from Fannin Middle School. Front and back fenced yard. Large windows in every room. Updated kitchen and bath. All muted colors with hardwood floors. Detached garaged.
Get this before its gone.

(RLNE5829055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 Bonham have any available units?
4636 Bonham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amarillo, TX.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 Bonham have?
Some of 4636 Bonham's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 Bonham currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Bonham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Bonham pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 Bonham is pet friendly.
Does 4636 Bonham offer parking?
Yes, 4636 Bonham does offer parking.
Does 4636 Bonham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Bonham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Bonham have a pool?
No, 4636 Bonham does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Bonham have accessible units?
No, 4636 Bonham does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Bonham have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 Bonham does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79106

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms
Amarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAmarillo Apartments with Pool
Amarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College