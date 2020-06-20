Southlawn Cutie - This cute little house has a big personality. Just 2 blocks from South Lawn Elementary and 1 block from Fannin Middle School. Front and back fenced yard. Large windows in every room. Updated kitchen and bath. All muted colors with hardwood floors. Detached garaged. Get this before its gone.
(RLNE5829055)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4636 Bonham have any available units?
4636 Bonham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amarillo, TX.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 Bonham have?
Some of 4636 Bonham's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 Bonham currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Bonham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Bonham pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 Bonham is pet friendly.
Does 4636 Bonham offer parking?
Yes, 4636 Bonham does offer parking.
Does 4636 Bonham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Bonham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Bonham have a pool?
No, 4636 Bonham does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Bonham have accessible units?
No, 4636 Bonham does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Bonham have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 Bonham does not have units with dishwashers.