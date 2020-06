Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bed 2 bath home with a second living and built in office nook located in the beautiful Puckett area. It sits on a great street located only a few blocks from Puckett Elementary. Please let us know if you have any questions. Lease will be for 12 Months, however a short term 6 Month is negotiable.