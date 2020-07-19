3403 S. Taylor

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Gables Addition - * Hardwood floors

* Stove, refrigerator & dishwasher provided

* Washer/dryer connections

* Mini-Split heating & air

* Large fenced backyard

* Corner lot

* Tenant pays electric, gas and water

* Small dogs okay, under 25 lbs, with $300 pet fee per animal (some restrictions apply)

* Must have good rental history. $35 application fee per applicant over 18

* Income must be at least 3 times the rent amount

* HUD accepted

* 12 month lease



No Cats Allowed



