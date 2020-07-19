All apartments in Amarillo
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3403 S. Taylor

3403 South Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3403 South Taylor Street, Amarillo, TX 79110

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Gables Addition - * Hardwood floors
* Stove, refrigerator & dishwasher provided
* Washer/dryer connections
* Mini-Split heating & air
* Large fenced backyard
* Corner lot
* Tenant pays electric, gas and water
* Small dogs okay, under 25 lbs, with $300 pet fee per animal (some restrictions apply)
* Must have good rental history. $35 application fee per applicant over 18
* Income must be at least 3 times the rent amount
* HUD accepted
* 12 month lease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3059461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 S. Taylor have any available units?
3403 S. Taylor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amarillo, TX.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 S. Taylor have?
Some of 3403 S. Taylor's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 S. Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
3403 S. Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 S. Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 S. Taylor is pet friendly.
Does 3403 S. Taylor offer parking?
No, 3403 S. Taylor does not offer parking.
Does 3403 S. Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 S. Taylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 S. Taylor have a pool?
No, 3403 S. Taylor does not have a pool.
Does 3403 S. Taylor have accessible units?
No, 3403 S. Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 S. Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 S. Taylor has units with dishwashers.
