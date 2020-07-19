3403 S. Taylor

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Gables Addition - * Hardwood floors
* Stove, refrigerator & dishwasher provided
* Washer/dryer connections
* Mini-Split heating & air
* Large fenced backyard
* Corner lot
* Tenant pays electric, gas and water
* Small dogs okay, under 25 lbs, with $300 pet fee per animal (some restrictions apply)
* Must have good rental history. $35 application fee per applicant over 18
* Income must be at least 3 times the rent amount
* HUD accepted
* 12 month lease
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3059461)