Perfect rental in Lawrence Park! This home features 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with private backyard. Front lawn maintenance is provided and there is access to pool! Updates to this home are exceptional and include: New paint; New windows/blinds; New doors; New carpet; New light fixtures; New air conditioner/heater; New water heater; New electric panel; Both bathrooms have been gutted and completely redone & the stairs have been closed off. (PER SELLER)Application Fee: $35HOA paid by landlord