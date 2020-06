Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wolflin Dollhouse with 3 Living Areas available for Lease! This adorable 3/3/1 has much, much more space than it would appear with extra square footage in the converted attic space! The Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated with beautiful tile, granite and fixtures! Kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The large covered patio with bar area is perfect for outdoor entertaining! Oversize Single-Car Garage has shop space and Storm Shelter!