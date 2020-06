Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Short Term Furnished Rental In Wolflin! This gorgeous home just underwent a great remodel and was professionally decorated to host short term rentals. In between closings and need a temporary place that easily fits a family and pets? This place is perfect. Nightly, Weekly, and Monthly terms available. Utilities and Wifi included!