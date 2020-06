Amenities

LUXURY LIVING in this amazing rental in Tealwood Lakes!! This Beautiful Tealwood has a great lake view. Complete remodel w/ new paint throughout the home, Granite in Kitchen & baths, hardwood floors, carpet and Tile, storm shelter in garage, Reconfigured kitchen, enlarged master bath & new utility location.Great outdoor living space with pergola. Luxury living in gated community and ready for that perfect tenant. New inside pics soon to show this amazing home, finishing the remodel