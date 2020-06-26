Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5769 Mustang Trail Available 07/09/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Whitehouse ISD - Gorgeous open concept home in Whitehouse school district. Enter in to the large living area with beautiful wood look flooring, high ceilings and great natural light. Adjacent dining area and wonderful kitchen includes breakfast bar, built in nooks, abundant counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom suite is luxurious with the garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk in closet. Two bedroom and a large guest bath on the other side of the house and off the entry is the fourth bedroom or you can use it as an office or media room. Utility room/mud room off of garage. Backyard is fully fenced and offers a patio area for your entertaining needs along with grass area for playing with the kids. Dont miss out on this home!



*Home is currently tenant occupied through 6/30/19. Please schedule showings by calling office- 903-705-6587. Occupied unit showings are only conducted between the hours of 9-5 Monday-Friday. We must give current tenants at least 24 hour notice prior to showing and only show each home once per day.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds. Once deposit is paid it becomes non refundable.



We do not accept housing.



Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.



(RLNE4441363)