985 Minter Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

985 Minter Lane

985 Minter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

985 Minter Lane, Abilene, TX 79603
Westwood Richland

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Two bedroom two bathroom duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Minter Lane have any available units?
985 Minter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
Is 985 Minter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
985 Minter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Minter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 985 Minter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 985 Minter Lane offer parking?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not offer parking.
Does 985 Minter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Minter Lane have a pool?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 985 Minter Lane have accessible units?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Minter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Minter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
