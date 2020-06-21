Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 985 Minter Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
985 Minter Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
985 Minter Lane
985 Minter Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
985 Minter Lane, Abilene, TX 79603
Westwood Richland
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Two bedroom two bathroom duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 985 Minter Lane have any available units?
985 Minter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
Is 985 Minter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
985 Minter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Minter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 985 Minter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Abilene
.
Does 985 Minter Lane offer parking?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not offer parking.
Does 985 Minter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Minter Lane have a pool?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 985 Minter Lane have accessible units?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Minter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Minter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Minter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606
Similar Pages
Abilene 1 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Abilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places
Nearby Neighborhoods
River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80
Apartments Near Colleges
McMurry University
Abilene Christian University