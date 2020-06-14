Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in White House, TN

Finding an apartment in White House that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Foster Drive
106 Foster Drive, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2133 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trail
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
807 N Palmers Chapel Rd
807 North Palmers Chapel Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
All one level on large 1/2 acre lot. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths. Den off kitchen. Large storage shed with roll up garage door. Country feel yet close to everything! $45.00 application fee per adult.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
107 BRIDLEWOOD CT
107 Bridlewood Court, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1206 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in desirable Northwoods neighborhood. Fenced back yard and storage shed. House to be painted and kitchen updated once vacant.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
113 Magnolia Dr.
113 Magnolia, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
Beautiful fully updated home on .45 acre in Sumner County/White House school district. Fenced back yard, huge front/side yards, eat in kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms w/2 full baths downstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
260 Jocelyn Dr
260 Jocelyn Dr, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 2017 built one level, Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba, White House Schools: Jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in tiled shower, master walk in closet, Florida room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space w/kitchen bar, private yard w/
Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
23 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$982
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
115 Overlook Drive
115 Overlook Drive, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1552 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 College St
603 College Street, Portland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to Rent to Own our wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home situated on a mostly level one acre lot. This beautiful home is in excellent condition and awaiting your finishing touches.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ridgecrest Drive
103 Ridgecrest Drive, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated 2/1 duplex plus extra flex or office room. Downstairs unit with patio access on dead end road with privacy. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in White House, TN

Finding an apartment in White House that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

