apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN with washer-dryer
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2735 Sutherland Dr
2735 Sutherland Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1247 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
3825 Somers Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage; Lots of Community Amenities - Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2695 New Port Royal Rd
2695 New Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1658 sqft
Boasting an open floor plan, the family room continues into the heart of the home: the eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private en suite with dual sinks, a separate shower and a garden tub.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2107 Carlton Ln
2107 Carlton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1429 sqft
You will love being able to host guests in the inviting family room with a fireplace. Entering the kitchen, you will appreciate the large dining area and ample cabinet space for extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Saybrook Crossing
1325 Staybrook Crossing, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BED/2.5 BATH~NEW PAINT~BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING~STAINLESS APPLIANCE WITH CHEFS RANGE~2 GAS FIREPLACES~PRIVATE BACKYARD~PETS ARE ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL~$65 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Newport Valley Cir-M4
3000 New Port Valley Cir, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
TOWNHOME- Quality townhome offers sand and finish hardwood, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, underground utilities, sidewalks and Williamson county schools.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2148 Loudenslager Dr
2148 Loudenstager Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1592 sqft
Short Term- Fully Furnished-All Utilities Included! Spacious home with large bonus room. Cozy and inviting, featuring bamboo hardwoods in main living areas, new appliances, washer/dryer, lots of natural light. Great outdoor patio with privacy fence.
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
42 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,177
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
17 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
22 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
7 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Creekside Ln
2205 Creekside Lane, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2566 sqft
Amazing home with a gorgeous yard.Ranch style gem in the heart of Franklin, mins from anything and everything that makes Franklin one of the most appealing in the country.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
125 Generals Retreat Pl, #209
125 Generals Retreat, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1741 sqft
Great Location! End Unit, Nice Finishes! $50 app fee per tenant, NO PETS, One Year Lease Minimum.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5594 Carters Creek pike
5594 Carters Creek Pike, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
3625 sqft
Beautiful custom Home with scenic views just 12 miles south of Franklin. Home is available furnished. Shorter terms negotiable. One small pet is negotiable.Home was featured in a national magazine when it was occupied by Tanya tucker.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
108 Generals Retreat Pl, #204
108 Generals Retreat, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1475 sqft
Great Location near downtown Franklin! Open Kitchen, Dining, Living Area. Master suite with large walk-in closet and bath. $50 application fee per tenant, NO PETS, One Year Lease Minimum.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Sanmar Dr
6010 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2811 sqft
4BR 3.5BA Home- Fenced back yard, Williamson County Schools, Comm. Pool. Wonderful Upgrades.
