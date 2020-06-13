Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2735 Sutherland Dr
2735 Sutherland Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1247 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1752 Lewisburg Pike
1752 Lewisburg Pike, Thompson's Station, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1083 sqft
Private location but very convenient. Only 1/2 mile to 840 and 3.5 miles to Berry Farms, Completely renovated Duplex with laminate hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, updated features. New deck off the back.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2904 Americus Dr
2904 Americus Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4174 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME/FORMER MODEL HOME*HARDWOODS IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING AREAS*PLANTATION SHUTTERS*WHOLE HOUSE AUDIO*MAIN LEVEL HUGE BONUS ROOM WITH WET BAR*FORMAL LIVING ROOM/OFFICE/MUSIC ROOM*KITCHEN HAS GAS COOK-TOP/WARMING DRAWER/GRANITE/COUNTER-HEIGHT

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2580 Westerham Way
2580 Westerham Way, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,425
2678 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,678 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4139 Miles Johnson Pkwy
4139 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3310 sqft
This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1311 Cashmere Dr
1311 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful end unit that features a very open floor plan, hardwood flooring, one level living, deck off the back, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and arched entry details. Extra storage room under the home. Completely updated.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Cashmere Drive
906 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, all appliances remain including refrigerator, & back patio with privacy fence.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Lane - 1
620 Cobert Ln, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a convenient communities with tons of amenities. Open layout and wonderful upgrades in this home. 1 car garage, front porch and sidewalks.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
773 Beamon Drive
773 Beamon Dr, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
3086 sqft
Great opportunity to live in LADD PARK - ENDERLY POINTE, one of Franklin's hottest new subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's 2min from I-65, 3-miles from Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc), and only 5-miles from the Award
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
33 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2097 McAvoy Dr
2097 Mcavoy Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,727
3032 sqft
Lease/Purchase only - see agent for details.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
205 Lighthouse Terrace
205 Lighthouse Terrace, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2678 sqft
Great cul-de-sac home in Sullivan Farms available for rent. Hardwood floors downstairs, 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, bonus room and main level office, covered deck and fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Thompson's Station, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Thompson's Station renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

