505 Chestnut Street - 4

ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom. Your room is downstairs and has private entrance and driveway along with lots of living space upstairs and downstairs.

Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc). Lots of space in the home. Large family room/sunroom, living room, laundry room. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood minutes from downtown and Sweetwater Hospital and is not too far away from the TN-58 and is just minutes away from grocery stores and restaurants.



RENT INCLUDES:

-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

-Internet

-Smart TV

-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms & Kitchen)

-Yard Service

-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer & Dryer



RENT: $600.00

DEPOSIT: $600.00

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00



Bedroom is not furnished. Intended for single occupant, and is a nonsmoking household.



Seeking hard working, respectful, clean, kind roommate who is responsible. Call to set up Showing!! :) 865-315-4778