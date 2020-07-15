All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 5946 Chadwell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, TN
/
5946 Chadwell Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:15 PM

5946 Chadwell Road

5946 Chadwell Road · (901) 261-4891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5946 Chadwell Road, Shelby County, TN 38053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOME HAS LEASED & NOT AVAILABLE FOR TOURS NOR APPLICATIONS. This beautiful 3BR/2BA single-story home is perfect for entertaining! Upon entry you'll discover a spacious & inviting living room w/fireplace & attractive neutral color scheme. There is a modern, upgraded kitchen, with GRANITE counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel to satisfy your gourmet taste! Other desirable amenities include generous bedroom dimensions; abundant closet space, laundry connections, tile flooring in both baths, split floor plan, and park-like back yard with fence & plenty of room to roam!. Pet Friendly. . Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5946 Chadwell Road have any available units?
5946 Chadwell Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5946 Chadwell Road have?
Some of 5946 Chadwell Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5946 Chadwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
5946 Chadwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5946 Chadwell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5946 Chadwell Road is pet friendly.
Does 5946 Chadwell Road offer parking?
No, 5946 Chadwell Road does not offer parking.
Does 5946 Chadwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5946 Chadwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5946 Chadwell Road have a pool?
No, 5946 Chadwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 5946 Chadwell Road have accessible units?
No, 5946 Chadwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5946 Chadwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5946 Chadwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5946 Chadwell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5946 Chadwell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5946 Chadwell Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln
Collierville, TN 38017
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr
Bartlett, TN 38133
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street
Memphis, TN 38103
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue
Memphis, TN 38103
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive
Memphis, TN 38119
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38120

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNJackson, TNGermantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TN
Collierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSDyersburg, TNParagould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityJackson State Community College
Lane College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity