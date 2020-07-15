5946 Chadwell Road

Amenities

HOME HAS LEASED & NOT AVAILABLE FOR TOURS NOR APPLICATIONS. This beautiful 3BR/2BA single-story home is perfect for entertaining! Upon entry you'll discover a spacious & inviting living room w/fireplace & attractive neutral color scheme. There is a modern, upgraded kitchen, with GRANITE counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel to satisfy your gourmet taste! Other desirable amenities include generous bedroom dimensions; abundant closet space, laundry connections, tile flooring in both baths, split floor plan, and park-like back yard with fence & plenty of room to roam!. Pet Friendly. . Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.