Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Owner/Agent - Quaint new construction home on .73 acre in private setting on a hill with peaceful, beautiful views - Hardwood flooring (no carpet), tile in bathrooms, granite counter tops, new appliances with covered front porch and back deck. 3 Parking spaces - WARNING the driveway is sloped and steps to get into home. Pets considered case by case. 4 miles to I40 - McCrory Lane Exit.