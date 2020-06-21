4944 Princeton Grove Cv..

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous East Memphis Home! Gated Community! Interior Images Coming Soon! Pets are not allowed.We lease, owner manages. - Showings may begin June 12th, 2020. Call today to book your appointment 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Pets are not allowed. Don't miss out on this beautiful zero lot line, East Memphis home with everything to offer!! 5 minutes from White Station Middle School. Downstairs you will find an open living room and Kitchen concept with gorgeous french style entry ways, top of the line kitchen with high end appliances such as an induction stove. Kitchen offers a cute little breakfast area with a butlers pantry. You will also find the master bed/bath, formal dinning room, 2nd bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms with a jack n jill bathroom. This home offers speakers that can be programmed individually, granite throughout, NO CARPET, Ecobee thermostats, UV virus/bacteria free air. Back yard is completely fenced in with a covered patio, irrigation system, Low maintenance landscaping, Two car garage.



(RLNE5838341)