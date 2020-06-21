All apartments in Memphis
Location

4944 Princeton Grove Cove, Memphis, TN 38117
Normandy Meadows East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous East Memphis Home! Gated Community! Interior Images Coming Soon! Pets are not allowed.We lease, owner manages. - Showings may begin June 12th, 2020. Call today to book your appointment 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Pets are not allowed. Don't miss out on this beautiful zero lot line, East Memphis home with everything to offer!! 5 minutes from White Station Middle School. Downstairs you will find an open living room and Kitchen concept with gorgeous french style entry ways, top of the line kitchen with high end appliances such as an induction stove. Kitchen offers a cute little breakfast area with a butlers pantry. You will also find the master bed/bath, formal dinning room, 2nd bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms with a jack n jill bathroom. This home offers speakers that can be programmed individually, granite throughout, NO CARPET, Ecobee thermostats, UV virus/bacteria free air. Back yard is completely fenced in with a covered patio, irrigation system, Low maintenance landscaping, Two car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. have any available units?
4944 Princeton Grove Cv. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. have?
Some of 4944 Princeton Grove Cv.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Princeton Grove Cv. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. offer parking?
Yes, 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. does offer parking.
Does 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. have a pool?
No, 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. have accessible units?
No, 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4944 Princeton Grove Cv. does not have units with dishwashers.

