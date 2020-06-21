All apartments in Maryville
Find more places like 105 Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryville, TN
/
105 Marion Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:40 PM

105 Marion Street

105 Marion St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

105 Marion St, Maryville, TN 37804

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Never lived in! Real hardwood flooring in living areas. Tile in kitchen, baths, and laundry. Walk in tile shower in master with both a conventional shower head and a shower-tower. Upgraded stainless steel appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator. Granite countertops. Front and back patios. Quiet lot with off-street parking. 1 mile to the Blount County Library. 0.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 0.2 miles to Blackberry Brewery. 0.4 miles to Kroger. 1.7 miles to Maryville High School (zoned for city schools). 3.4 miles to Pellissippi Parkway. 2.5 miles to Walmart. Energy efficient HVAC. Come see and compare!

(Yard installation coming soon)

$39.99 app fee for each adult. Credit and background check included.
Utilities in tenant's name.
Renters insurance required.
Max of 3 pets weighing 30 lbs or less each with $30/month/pet fee. No Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, or German Shepherds.
Max of 3 cars. Depending on parking log congestion, you may be required to street park 3rd car or in the adjacent lot.
Must make 3x the rent.

All showings will be self-shown through Rently.

Text (do not call) 865.630.2539 with questions. If you require a call, it must be pre-scheduled via text.

This property is not advertised on Craigslist. If you see a Craigslist ad for this address, it is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Marion Street have any available units?
105 Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryville, TN.
What amenities does 105 Marion Street have?
Some of 105 Marion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Marion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Marion Street does offer parking.
Does 105 Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Marion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Marion Street have a pool?
No, 105 Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Marion Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Marion Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr
Maryville, TN 37801

Similar Pages

Maryville 2 BedroomsMaryville 3 Bedrooms
Maryville Apartments with GarageMaryville Apartments with Parking
Maryville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville