105 Marion Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Never lived in! Real hardwood flooring in living areas. Tile in kitchen, baths, and laundry. Walk in tile shower in master with both a conventional shower head and a shower-tower. Upgraded stainless steel appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator. Granite countertops. Front and back patios. Quiet lot with off-street parking. 1 mile to the Blount County Library. 0.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 0.2 miles to Blackberry Brewery. 0.4 miles to Kroger. 1.7 miles to Maryville High School (zoned for city schools). 3.4 miles to Pellissippi Parkway. 2.5 miles to Walmart. Energy efficient HVAC. Come see and compare!



(Yard installation coming soon)



$39.99 app fee for each adult. Credit and background check included.

Utilities in tenant's name.

Renters insurance required.

Max of 3 pets weighing 30 lbs or less each with $30/month/pet fee. No Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, or German Shepherds.

Max of 3 cars. Depending on parking log congestion, you may be required to street park 3rd car or in the adjacent lot.

Must make 3x the rent.



All showings will be self-shown through Rently.



Text (do not call) 865.630.2539 with questions. If you require a call, it must be pre-scheduled via text.



This property is not advertised on Craigslist. If you see a Craigslist ad for this address, it is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.