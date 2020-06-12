/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
17 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
761 Casey Lane
761 Casey Lane, Maryville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1400 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Beth Pankratz with Realty Executives Associates at 865-567-5979 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office). This 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
529 Ravenwood Drive
529 Ravenwood Drive, Blount County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1050 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office). Two bedroom, two full bath, 1050 SF condo.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Ashley Michelle Ct.
905 Ashley Michelle Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo in Edgewater Condominiums - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Queen Victoria Way
312 Queen Victoria Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
312 Queen Victoria Way Available 07/01/20 Farragut, 2 bedroom condo in great location - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Julie Spivey with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 360-6856 (cell) or (865) 983-0011
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and