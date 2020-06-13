Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.

1 Unit Available
105 Marion Street
105 Marion St, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Never lived in! Real hardwood flooring in living areas. Tile in kitchen, baths, and laundry. Walk in tile shower in master with both a conventional shower head and a shower-tower.

1 Unit Available
218 S. Magnolia St.
218 South Magnolia Street, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1353 sqft
Maryville City Condo 3 bedroom 2-bath - Maryville City Condo, 1353 Sq.ft.

1 Unit Available
203 Tipton Lane
203 Tipton Lane, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
510 sqft
Available Now - One Bedroom One Bath Duplex - Located on a quiet street in Maryville City a cute one bedroom, one bath duplex. This unit has two PTAC heating and cooling systems; side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove.

1 Unit Available
205 Tipton Lane
205 Tipton Lane, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Available now -- 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex in Maryville City - Three bedroom, one and half bath duplex on a quiet street in Maryville City. New paint, new flooring, new counter tops.

1 Unit Available
913 Thunder Creek Drive
913 Thunder Creek Drive, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1703 sqft
913 Thunder Creek Drive Available 07/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom home with fenced yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011

1 Unit Available
1010 East Harper Avenue
1010 East Harper Avenue, Maryville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
This charming cottage style duplex has been recently renovated inside and out! Imagine yourself on the wrap-around front porch, watching the seasonal foliage change we enjoy here in East TN, or running into the local shops, restaurants, cafés,
1 Unit Available
2721 Cansler Drive
2721 Cansler Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1196 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom home with breakfast area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

1 Unit Available
1439 Peabody Drive
1439 Peabody Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1730 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK RANCHER IN RAULSTON VIEW - BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE is this 3 Bedroom Brick Rancher located in a lovely subdivision. Many features to enjoy are the beautiful wood floors and pretty decorator wall colors.

1 Unit Available
529 Ravenwood Drive
529 Ravenwood Drive, Blount County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1050 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office). Two bedroom, two full bath, 1050 SF condo.
1 Unit Available
1139 Aspen Glen Drive
1139 Aspen Glen Dr, Alcoa, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2130 sqft
Alcoa, 3 bedroom home with study/loft area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

1 Unit Available
3529 Big Springs Road
3529 Big Springs Road, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Tucked away up a winding private drive, this meticulously maintained, pristine cape cod style home offers over two thousand square feet, three and a half acres, and absolutely breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.

1 Unit Available
1808 Sedgewick Dr
1808 Sedgewick Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1808 sqft
Charming home in highly sought area of West Knoxville. This home was recently updated, Stainless Steel appliances, plank flooring,fireplace, deck and fresh paint thru out.Convenient location and great school district!

1 Unit Available
905 Ashley Michelle Ct.
905 Ashley Michelle Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo in Edgewater Condominiums - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

1 Unit Available
312 Queen Victoria Way
312 Queen Victoria Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
312 Queen Victoria Way Available 07/01/20 Farragut, 2 bedroom condo in great location - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Julie Spivey with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 360-6856 (cell) or (865) 983-0011

1 Unit Available
8115 Robins Nest Ln
8115 Robin Nest Lane, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
8115 Robins Nest Ln Available 08/01/20 Bearden Home, 3bed, 2.5bath, 2 living areas - This single family home is the perfect place for you! 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 living areas Kitchen is spacious with a large island.

1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and

1 Unit Available
1309 Craig Road
1309 Craig Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1509 sqft
ROCKY HILL AREA - UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME - Completely updated and charming one level 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in the Rocky Hill area. Great location, extremely convenient to shopping, downtown, UT, Restaurants, banks, etc.

1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Maryville, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maryville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

